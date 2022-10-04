State Minister on the results of govts decisions to strengthen economy

State Minister on the results of govts decisions to strengthen economy

October 4, 2022   06:38 pm

The State Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that the results of the government’s decisions which were taken to strengthen the economy are gradually starting to be seen.

He points out that, the decrease in the cost of imports has increased as a percentage due to the restrictions imposed on the import of goods.

It has become possible to reduce the cost of imports by 25%, by the month of July this year compared to July 2021, he added.

In addition, state minister Siyambalapitiya emphasizes that exports are also increasing significantly, claiming that the export income shows a growth of 90% in August, this year compared to August 2021.

As of August 31, 2022, the total income of the country was recorded as Rs. 1,232.4 billion, while the total expenditure of the country was Rs. 3,539 billion, the minister said. 

Further, the lawmaker expressed that everyone including the opposition is of the opinion that the country’s revenue needs to be increased.

The state minister, who claimed that the government revenue should be increased up to 11% compared to the current level of 8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), also stressed that the relevant procedures should not cause any additional pressure on the low-income families of the country.

Accordingly, the country is currently facing the challenge of raising the state revenue by at least Rs.400 billion, he claimed.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

COPF refuses to approve Order under the Strategic Development Project Act

COPF refuses to approve Order under the Strategic Development Project Act

5.7 Mn people in Sri Lanka need humanitarian assistance - Amnesty International

5.7 Mn people in Sri Lanka need humanitarian assistance - Amnesty International

Opposition Leader proposes Prof. Charitha Herath to reappointed to COPE

Opposition Leader proposes Prof. Charitha Herath to reappointed to COPE

Fuel queues observed again in several areas...

Fuel queues observed again in several areas...

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara program held in Kandy

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara program held in Kandy

Govt will stoop low to do anything under IMFs conditions - Vasudeva

Govt will stoop low to do anything under IMFs conditions - Vasudeva