Fuel distributors resume operations

Fuel Distributors’ Association of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says its members have resumed placing orders for fuel.

According to the vice chairman of the association Kusum Sandanayake, the decision was taken after the Minister of Power & Energy agreed to repay 45% of the discounts awarded to fuel distributors for the operational charges already paid.

On Monday (Oct. 03), the fuel distributors announced that they would refrain from fuel distribution services from today in protest of the CPC’s attempts to recover 45% of the discounts awarded to them.

The fuel distributors alleged that the CPC reached this decision without informing them in advance.