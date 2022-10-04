Fuel distributors resume operations

Fuel distributors resume operations

October 4, 2022   07:08 pm

Fuel Distributors’ Association of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says its members have resumed placing orders for fuel.

According to the vice chairman of the association Kusum Sandanayake, the decision was taken after the Minister of Power & Energy agreed to repay 45% of the discounts awarded to fuel distributors for the operational charges already paid.

On Monday (Oct. 03), the fuel distributors announced that they would refrain from fuel distribution services from today in protest of the CPC’s attempts to recover 45% of the discounts awarded to them.

The fuel distributors alleged that the CPC reached this decision without informing them in advance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

COPF refuses to approve Order under the Strategic Development Project Act

COPF refuses to approve Order under the Strategic Development Project Act

5.7 Mn people in Sri Lanka need humanitarian assistance - Amnesty International

5.7 Mn people in Sri Lanka need humanitarian assistance - Amnesty International

Opposition Leader proposes Prof. Charitha Herath to reappointed to COPE

Opposition Leader proposes Prof. Charitha Herath to reappointed to COPE

Fuel queues observed again in several areas...

Fuel queues observed again in several areas...

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara program held in Kandy

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara program held in Kandy

Govt will stoop low to do anything under IMFs conditions - Vasudeva

Govt will stoop low to do anything under IMFs conditions - Vasudeva