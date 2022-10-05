Tender procedure not followed in coal procurement process: Auditor General

October 4, 2022   11:53 pm

The Auditor General’s department had announced that the coal procurement process that had been followed when awarding the tender to the Black Sands company had not been in line with the government’s tender procurement procedure.

As such, the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance Dr. Harsha De Silva stated that the COPF had recommended for all the officials involved in the coal procurement procedure to be suspended for at least 1 year.

