Trains on Northern Line back on track

Trains operating on the Northern Line are back on track after train services were disrupted due to a derailment yesterday (Oct. 04).

A freight train en route to Colombo from Anuradhapura derailed at Wellawa railway station last night.

Owing to the situation, trains from Kankesanturai to Colombo Fort were stopped at Maho railway station.

Meanwhile, trains that left Colombo Fort on the Northern Line terminated at Kurunegala railway station.