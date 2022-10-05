Litro announces slashed LP gas prices

October 5, 2022   10:56 am

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, one of the primary suppliers of domestic LP gas in the country, will reduce the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (Oct 05).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder will be slashed by Rs. 271, a 5kg cylinder by Rs. 107 and a 2.3kg cylinder by Rs. 48.

The decision has been reached after taking into account the price drop in the world market.

Revised prices are as follows:

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 4,280.00
5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,720.00
2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 800.00

