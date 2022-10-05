Kabir Hashim appointed Chairman of COPA

Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim has been unanimously appointed as the chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

Sri Lanka’s main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had nominated the MP’s name for the chairmanship of COPA in August.

Informing the proposal to the Speaker today, Chief Government Whip Prasanna Ranatunga said the President and the Prime Minister have agreed to give the chairmanships of the COPA to the opposition and to MP Kabir Hashim.

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting this morning (Oct 05).

Meanwhile the Speaker on Monday had announced to the House the names of the Members nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

Accordingly, the following Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA), in terms of the motion agreed to by Parliament on 29th August 2022:

• Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva

• Lasantha Alagiyawanna

• K. Kader Masthan

• (Dr.) Suren Raghavan

• (Mrs.) Diana Gamage

• S. B. Dissanayake

• Tissa Attanayake

• Kabir Hashim

• (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera

• Wimalaweera Dissanayake

• Niroshan Perera

• (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle

• J. C. Alawathuwala

• Ashok Abeysinghe

• Buddhika Pathirana

• Jayantha Samaraweera

• Hector Appuhamy

• Hesha Withanage

• (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda

• Isuru Dodangoda

• Wasantha Yapabandara

• Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam

• M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana

• D. Weerasingha

• Weerasumana Weerasinghe

• (Prof.) Charitha Herath

• (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya