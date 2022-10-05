Kabir Hashim appointed Chairman of COPA

Kabir Hashim appointed Chairman of COPA

October 5, 2022   12:27 pm

Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim has been unanimously appointed as the chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

Sri Lanka’s main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had nominated the MP’s name for the chairmanship of COPA in August.

Informing the proposal to the Speaker today, Chief Government Whip Prasanna Ranatunga said the President and the Prime Minister have agreed to give the chairmanships of the COPA to the opposition and to MP Kabir Hashim.

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting this morning (Oct 05).

Meanwhile the Speaker on Monday had announced to the House the names of the Members nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

Accordingly, the following Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA), in terms of the motion agreed to by Parliament on 29th August 2022:

• Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva
• Lasantha Alagiyawanna
• K. Kader Masthan
• (Dr.) Suren Raghavan
• (Mrs.) Diana Gamage
• S. B. Dissanayake
• Tissa Attanayake
• Kabir Hashim
• (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera
• Wimalaweera Dissanayake
• Niroshan Perera
• (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle
• J. C. Alawathuwala
• Ashok Abeysinghe
• Buddhika Pathirana
• Jayantha Samaraweera
• Hector Appuhamy
• Hesha Withanage
• (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda
• Isuru Dodangoda
• Wasantha Yapabandara
• Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
• M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana
• D. Weerasingha
• Weerasumana Weerasinghe
• (Prof.) Charitha Herath
• (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cement prices reduced from midnight yesterday

Cement prices reduced from midnight yesterday

Prices of several items to be revised

Prices of several items to be revised

Iceland President vows to further strengthen friendship with Sri Lanka (English)

Iceland President vows to further strengthen friendship with Sri Lanka (English)

Overseas Private Company exempted from Tax for 17 years (English)

Overseas Private Company exempted from Tax for 17 years (English)

Litro to slash LP gas prices from midnight tomorrow (English)

Litro to slash LP gas prices from midnight tomorrow (English)

Draft of Appropriation Bill for 2023 to be tabled in parliament (English)

Draft of Appropriation Bill for 2023 to be tabled in parliament (English)

State Engineering Corporation employees stage protest

State Engineering Corporation employees stage protest