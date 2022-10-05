Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill approved at Ministerial Consultative Committee

Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill approved at Ministerial Consultative Committee

October 5, 2022   01:29 pm

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says that amendments to the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Bill, paving way for new suppliers to enter as importers, distributors and retail operators for petroleum products, was approved by the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy. 

Hope to have it on the agenda for third week of October for a debate in Parliament, the Minister of Power and Energy said in a tweet.

The Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill was approved at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy with amendments in accordance with the decisions given by the Supreme Court.

The approval for this was granted when the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy met in Parliament yesterday (04) under the chairmanship of the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.

This Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill provides for the importation, supply and distribution of fuel to parties other than the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the Lanka Indian Oil Company.

State Minister D. V. Chanaka and Members of Parliament Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda and M. S. Thowfeek were present at this Committee meeting held.

