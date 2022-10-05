Charges for telecom and Pay TV services revised from today

The charges applicable on Telecommunication and Pay TV services have been revised effective from today (Oct. 05), instead of the recovery of the Social Security Contribution Levy (SSCL) of 2.5% introduced by the SSCL Act.

The relevant service providers have pointed out that the charges will be revised due to the 2.5% social security contribution tax introduced by the SSCL Act No. 25 of 2022.

Accordingly, the applicable charges for telecommunications and Pay TV services will be revised from today.