Charges for telecom and Pay TV services revised from today

Charges for telecom and Pay TV services revised from today

October 5, 2022   02:37 pm

The charges applicable on Telecommunication and Pay TV services have been revised effective from today (Oct. 05), instead of the recovery of the Social Security Contribution Levy (SSCL) of 2.5% introduced by the SSCL Act.

The relevant service providers have pointed out that the charges will be revised due to the 2.5% social security contribution tax introduced by the SSCL Act No. 25 of 2022.

Accordingly, the applicable charges for telecommunications and Pay TV services will be revised from today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro announces reduced LP gas prices

Litro announces reduced LP gas prices

Litro announces reduced LP gas prices

CCTV: Lorry crashes into fuel station in Keppetipola

CCTV: Lorry crashes into fuel station in Keppetipola

Parents seek assistance for treatment of 10-year-old girl with severe burn injuries

Parents seek assistance for treatment of 10-year-old girl with severe burn injuries

PM attends international conference organized by Sri Lanka Institute of Local Governance

PM attends international conference organized by Sri Lanka Institute of Local Governance

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Storages with rice unsuitable for consumption sealed in Dharga Town and Beruwala

Storages with rice unsuitable for consumption sealed in Dharga Town and Beruwala

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara ' held in Anuradhapura

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara ' held in Anuradhapura