Tuition class teacher given suspended sentence for contempt of court

October 5, 2022   04:04 pm

The Supreme Court today sentenced a tuition class teacher, who pleaded guilty before the court for the charges of contempt of court and defamation against Minister Wijayadasa Rajapakshe, to two-year rigorous imprisonment suspended for five years.

In addition to that, he has also been imposed with a fine of Rs. 300,000 by the court.

The Supreme Court issued the order in accordance with a case filed by Justice Minister Wijayadasa Rajapaksa.

