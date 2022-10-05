Tuition class teacher given suspended sentence for contempt of court

The Supreme Court today sentenced a tuition class teacher, who pleaded guilty before the court for the charges of contempt of court and defamation against Minister Wijayadasa Rajapakshe, to two-year rigorous imprisonment suspended for five years.

In addition to that, he has also been imposed with a fine of Rs. 300,000 by the court.

The Supreme Court issued the order in accordance with a case filed by Justice Minister Wijayadasa Rajapaksa.