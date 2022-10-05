Beware of scammers who send people abroad to work in Malaysia on tourist visas - SLBFE

October 5, 2022   05:35 pm

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says that information has been reported that various people are taking money from job seekers by saying that jobs will be provided in Malaysia and people are being sent abroad for jobs in Malaysia on tourist visas.

SLBFE says that the visit visas to Malaysia cannot be converted into work visas upon arrival in any way in accordance with the law of Malaysia.

In an announcement, the SLBFE therefore urges the general public not to travel under visit visa with the expectation of engaging in employment within Malaysia.

Many complaints have been received of the people obtaining money, by defrauding the individuals who desire foreign employment promising Malaysian employment opportunities, according to the SLBFE.

Meanwhile, the bureau further informs the public not to go abroad with a visit visa for employment in Malaysia under any circumstances, and to provide any details of such scammers to the Special Investigations Unit of SLBFE.

Special Investigations Unit
     Telephone -0112864241
     Fax -  0112864118
     Email - mgr_invest@slbfe.lk

 

