Trains to be restricted on Kelani Valley line

October 5, 2022   07:01 pm

The Department of Railways says that a part of the Kelani Valley railway line will be closed due to maintenance work.

Accordingly, the section from Kosgama to Avissawella will be closed off.

In a statement, the Railway Department says that the section will be closed from 8.30 pm on the 7th of October to 6.00 am on the 10th of October.

During this time, trains will operate on the Kelani Valley railway line only up to Kosgama.

The section will be closed due to the repair of a bridge on the Kosgama and Avissawella railway line section.

