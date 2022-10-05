Sri Lanka introduces Tourists Fuel Pass for foreign travelers

Sri Lanka introduces Tourists Fuel Pass for foreign travelers

October 5, 2022   09:12 pm

Tourists Fuel Pass was introduced this evening allowing foreign tourists coming to Sri Lanka to be able to get fuel according to their needs, outside the QR Code system. 

Tourists can obtain their fuel needs from 300 Ceypetco and LIOC fuel stations islandwide, according to Tourism Minister Harin Fernando.

According to the invitation of the Ministry of Power and Energy and the Ministry of Tourism and Lands, Dialog Axiata PLC, the leading communications provider in Sri Lanka, together with Sampath Bank, launched the Tourists Fuel Pass to facilitate foreign tourists visiting Sri Lanka to carry out their tourism activities more easily and without any hindrance. 

The unveiling took place at the auditorium of Dialog Axiata with the participation of the Ministers in charge of the respective Ministries and the heads of the respective institutions.

With this Tourist Fuel Pass system, foreign tourists coming to this country will be able to get fuel according to their needs, separate from the existing fuel quota system in the country. 

They have the convenience of visiting any Sampath Bank branch islandwide and purchasing tourists fuel passes in any foreign currency, as well as the convenience of getting fuel easily from over 300 Ceypetco and LIOC fuel stations islandwide. 

Dialog Axiata PLC and MillenniumIT ESP instituted technical cooperation for the introduction of the Tourists Fuel Pass.

