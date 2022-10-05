22nd Amendment approved for second reading at Ministerial Consultative Committee

22nd Amendment approved for second reading at Ministerial Consultative Committee

October 5, 2022   10:32 pm

The Twenty-Second Amendment Bill to the Constitution was approved for its Second Reading at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms chaired by its Chair and the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Briefing those present in terms of the changes intended by the Amendment, the Minister stated that Amendments have been made under the Twenty Second Amendment to the Constitution going beyond what was included in the Nineteenth Amendment to ensure democracy. 

Accordingly, a salient feature is that under Article 41C the President shall appoint the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka subjected to the approval of the Constitutional Council. This was not incorporated in the Nineteenth Amendment, the Minister stated.

Furthermore, under the Nineteenth Amendment, the power for an Executive President to hold Defence, Mahaweli and Environment portfolios has been limited to Defence under the Twenty Second Amendment. 

The 22nd Constitution Amendment Bill set to be taken into debate tomorrow, the 6th from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. and the 7th from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm. 

Committee Members, Deputy Chairperson of Committees Angajan Ramanathan, State Ministers Sisira Jayakody and Diana Gamage, and Members of Parliament Thalatha Athukorala, Dilan Perera, Chandima Weerakkody, Jayantha Samaraweera, Sarathi Dushmantha, Mohomad Muzammil, M. A. Sumanthiran, Charles Nirmalanathan, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, Kokila Gunawardena, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Nimal Piyathissa, Gunathilaka Rajapaksha, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, M. Rameshwaran, Sahan Pradeep Withana, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Gevindu Cumaratunga, Lalith Varna Kumara and Officials were present at the Committee meeting held yesterday (04).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Final draft of resolution on Sri Lanka submitted to UNHRC (English)

Final draft of resolution on Sri Lanka submitted to UNHRC (English)

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters (English)

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters (English)

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Ali Sabry (English)

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Ali Sabry (English)

Service providers increase charges for telecom and Pay TV services

Service providers increase charges for telecom and Pay TV services

Rice stocks unsuitable for consumption found in Dharga Town and Beruwala

Rice stocks unsuitable for consumption found in Dharga Town and Beruwala

Political interference sabotaged 'Aragalaya' - Mahinda Kahandagama

Political interference sabotaged 'Aragalaya' - Mahinda Kahandagama

Health officials on the issues concerning school meals programme

Health officials on the issues concerning school meals programme