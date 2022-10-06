Three top state institutions brought under Public Security Ministry

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued bringing the Department for Registration of Persons, the Department of Immigration & Emigration and the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) under the purview of the Ministry of Public Security.

The gazette notification, amending duties and functions of the relevant ministries, has been issued today (05) by President Ranil Wickremeisnghe with powers vested in him under paragraph (1) (a) of Article 44 of the Constitution.

The National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) was previously under the Ministry of Defence, Immigration & Emigration Dept. was under the Ministry of Investment Promotion while the Department of Registration of Persons was under the purview of the Ministry of Technology.