Three top state institutions brought under Public Security Ministry

Three top state institutions brought under Public Security Ministry

October 5, 2022   11:32 pm

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued bringing the Department for Registration of Persons, the Department of Immigration & Emigration and the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) under the purview of the Ministry of Public Security.

The gazette notification, amending duties and functions of the relevant ministries, has been issued today (05) by President Ranil Wickremeisnghe with powers vested in him under paragraph (1) (a) of Article 44 of the Constitution.

The National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) was previously under the Ministry of Defence, Immigration & Emigration Dept. was under the Ministry of Investment Promotion while the Department of Registration of Persons was under the purview of the Ministry of Technology.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Final draft of resolution on Sri Lanka submitted to UNHRC (English)

Final draft of resolution on Sri Lanka submitted to UNHRC (English)

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters (English)

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters (English)

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Ali Sabry (English)

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Ali Sabry (English)

Service providers increase charges for telecom and Pay TV services

Service providers increase charges for telecom and Pay TV services

Rice stocks unsuitable for consumption found in Dharga Town and Beruwala

Rice stocks unsuitable for consumption found in Dharga Town and Beruwala

Political interference sabotaged 'Aragalaya' - Mahinda Kahandagama

Political interference sabotaged 'Aragalaya' - Mahinda Kahandagama

Health officials on the issues concerning school meals programme

Health officials on the issues concerning school meals programme