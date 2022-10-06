Spells of showers expected in many areas today

October 6, 2022   07:12 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough and very rough at times.

Therefore, fishing and naval communities are advised be vigilant when venturing into the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

