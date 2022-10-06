President delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (Oct. 06) is currently delivering a special statement in parliament. He is speaking on the current economic situation of the country and securing the assistance of the international community to ride out the crisis situation.

In his speech, the President assured that all necessary steps have been taken to provide fertilizer and seeds required for the upcoming Maha Season.

He further stated that the government has already commenced preliminary discussions with China on debt restructuring. “Following the convention of the Chinese Communist Party, we will restart the discussions with China,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a loan of USD 500 million to Sri Lanka, the Head of State revealed.

In addition, Japan has agreed to assist Sri Lanka in Credit Reconciliation process and also agreed to co-chair the summit in negotiation with the creditor countries, according to the President.

As per the 2019 tax policies, 14 percent of the GDP was earned through taxes, President Wickremesinghe said further, while noting that changing this policy resulted in tax revenue dropping to 8.5 percent. “Now, we have discussed with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and agreed to increase it again to 14 percent,” he added.



Meanwhile, the draft of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 is scheduled to be taken up for debate in the parliament today (Oct. 06).

Earlier this week, the Cabinet of Ministers granted the approval to submit the draft Bill to the parliament.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Accordingly, the draft of the 2023 Appropriation Bill was published in the government gazette yesterday (Oct. 05).

Approval was given to prepare the draft of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on August 22.

When the Cabinet of Ministers met recently, it considered the draft Bill in relation to each Expenditure Head.

The government said that the total Recurrent Expenditure for 2023 has been estimated to the tune of Rs. 4,634 billion while total Capital Expenditure has been estimated at Rs. 3,245 billion.