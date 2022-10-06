Central Bank maintains policy interest rates at their current levels

Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at their current levels of 14.50 per cent and 15.50 per cent, respectively at its meeting held yesterday (Oct 05).

In arriving at this decision, the Board has considered the latest macroeconomic

conditions, expected developments and macroeconomic projections.

The Board also noted the tight monetary conditions prevailing at present, the decelerating pace of inflation, and the envisaged disinflation path in the near term supported by both domestic and global factors.