Central Bank maintains policy interest rates at their current levels

Central Bank maintains policy interest rates at their current levels

October 6, 2022   09:51 am

Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at their current levels of 14.50 per cent and 15.50 per cent, respectively at its meeting held yesterday (Oct 05).

In arriving at this decision, the Board has considered the latest macroeconomic
conditions, expected developments and macroeconomic projections. 

The Board also noted the tight monetary conditions prevailing at present, the decelerating pace of inflation, and the envisaged disinflation path in the near term supported by both domestic and global factors. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President delivers special statement in parliament

President delivers special statement in parliament

President delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil's message for World Teachers' Day

President Ranil's message for World Teachers' Day

Vote on new UN resolution on Sri Lanka today

Vote on new UN resolution on Sri Lanka today

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Litro announces slashed LP gas prices (English)

Final draft of resolution on Sri Lanka submitted to UNHRC (English)

Final draft of resolution on Sri Lanka submitted to UNHRC (English)

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters (English)

Sajith and Prasanna exchange barbs in Parliament over arrest of protesters (English)

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Ali Sabry (English)

Difficult to compete with powerful nations in UNHRC  Ali Sabry (English)

Service providers increase charges for telecom and Pay TV services

Service providers increase charges for telecom and Pay TV services