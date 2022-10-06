Teachers Day message: President hopeful teachers will fulfill responsibilities

Ranil Wickremesinghe in his message for World Teachers’ Day said that, at this juncture, when the Government is preparing for a prosperous future for children, he hopes the teachers shouldering the responsibility of guiding them, will fulfil their responsibilities appropriately.

The president emphasized that among the greatest professions in the world, teaching is arguably foremost as teachers guide children and nurture them to be successful and good citizens as well as the leaders of tomorrow.

“A teacher is a combination of wisdom and kindness. Therefore, it is accepted that teaching is not a profession but a responsibility that goes beyond service, and which is the reason for teachers to be held in high esteem in society. The World Teacher’s Day is celebrated annually to pay tribute to the valuable service of teachers”, the president added further.

President Wickremesinghe further noted that as a Government, they are bound to fulfil their responsibilities to the teacher and for their profession, mentioning that he wishes to recall the measures he has taken to protect the dignity of the teaching profession during his tenure as the Minister of Education, by suspending political appointment of teachers and established a college system.

The president pointed out that he has also extended the opportunity for teachers to learn English through special training, especially by interacting with the developed world.

“I take this opportunity to wish all the teachers a purposeful Teacher’s Day.”