Minuwangoda shooting: Three suspects arrested over triple homicide

Three persons have been arrested in the Galewela area over the shooting incident in Minuwangoda in which 03 people of the same family were murdered, Police Spokesman says.

The victims were shot dead in the area of Gaman Gedara in Minuwangoda at around 7.00 a.m. today (Oct. 06).

According to the police, a father and his two sons were killed in this shooting incident.

It is reported that the perpetrators have used a T-56 firearm for murder.