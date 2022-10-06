Gunman in Thailand kills 34 people at day-care centre

Gunman in Thailand kills 34 people at day-care centre

October 6, 2022   02:18 pm

A former policeman killed 34 people on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children’s day-care centre in Thailand, with media reporting the gunman later shot and killed himself.

The victims included 22 children as well as adults, police said in a statement.

Earlier, police said a manhunt was under way for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.

In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil delivers special statement in parliament

CPC denies Dayasiri's allegations regarding fuel imports

CPC denies Dayasiri's allegations regarding fuel imports

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara..

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara..

Father and two sons shot dead at home

Father and two sons shot dead at home

Parliamentary debate on 22nd Amendment Bill to Constitution postponed

Parliamentary debate on 22nd Amendment Bill to Constitution postponed

President delivers special statement in parliament

President delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil's message for World Teachers' Day

President Ranil's message for World Teachers' Day

Vote on new UN resolution on Sri Lanka today

Vote on new UN resolution on Sri Lanka today