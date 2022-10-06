Restructured welfare benefits program for vulnerable individuals, families launched
October 6, 2022 03:08 pm
The government has launched its restructured welfare benefits program for vulnerable individuals and families, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.
This program targets 3.1 million beneficiaries, according to the PMD.
Beneficiaries are required to register before the 15th of October. Applications can be downloaded from the official website of the Welfare Benefits Board: www.wbb.gov.lk