Restructured welfare benefits program for vulnerable individuals, families launched

Restructured welfare benefits program for vulnerable individuals, families launched

October 6, 2022   03:08 pm

The government has launched its restructured welfare benefits program for vulnerable individuals and families, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

This program targets 3.1 million beneficiaries, according to the PMD.

Beneficiaries are required to register before the 15th of October. Applications can be downloaded from the official website of the Welfare Benefits Board: www.wbb.gov.lk

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil delivers special statement in parliament

CPC denies Dayasiri's allegations regarding fuel imports

CPC denies Dayasiri's allegations regarding fuel imports

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara..

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara..

Father and two sons shot dead at home

Father and two sons shot dead at home

Parliamentary debate on 22nd Amendment Bill to Constitution postponed

Parliamentary debate on 22nd Amendment Bill to Constitution postponed

President delivers special statement in parliament

President delivers special statement in parliament

President Ranil's message for World Teachers' Day

President Ranil's message for World Teachers' Day

Vote on new UN resolution on Sri Lanka today

Vote on new UN resolution on Sri Lanka today