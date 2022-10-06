New resolution on Sri Lanka adopted at UNHRC

October 6, 2022   05:50 pm

The new resolution titled Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, which was tabled at the 51st Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today, has been adopted with majority votes.

A total of 20 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, France, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland and the Republic of Korea had voted in favour of Resolution A/HR/51/5.

