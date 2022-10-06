Close associate of Kimbula Ele Guna arrested with drugs

Close associate of Kimbula Ele Guna arrested with drugs

October 6, 2022   06:33 pm

A close associate of the organized criminal gang leader infamously known as “Kimbula Ele Guna” has been arrested along with 76 grams of ‘Ice’.

The suspect was arrested in the Vadulla Watta area of Grandpass based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The amount of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), found in possession of the suspect is worth around Rs. 2 million, according to police.

The arrested suspect, aged 43, has been handed over to Grandpass Police for further investigations.

