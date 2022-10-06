Remembrance Poppy Day: First poppy flower pinned on President

October 6, 2022   07:40 pm

The first poppy flower was pinned on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the occasion of the remembrance of the Poppy Day, which held this afternoon (Oct. 06) at the Parliament premises.

Major General Ruwan Wanigasuriya, the President Poppy Committee of Sri Lanka Ex- Servicemen’s Association, pinned the first poppy on the President.

Sri Lanka Ex- Servicemen’s Association annually organizes Poppy Day to remember the fallen war heroes of the World Wars and raise funds.

The funds will be spent on the welfare of the families of the fallen heroes, and disable soldiers

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Ex- Servicemen’s Association, Lt. Col. Ajith Siyambalapitiya, the Treasurer, Major P.K.C. Shantilal Kankanamge, Poppy Commemoration Committee members Capt. T.M.H. Madugalla, A. Padmasiri, Chulin Sirimevan and other officials participated in this event.

-PMD

