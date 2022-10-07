Members appointed to two sub-committees by National Council

Members have been appointed for the two sub-committees that were decided to be appointed in the inaugural meeting of the National Council, at its second meeting which was held yesterday (Oct 06) at the Parliament Complex.

The second meeting of the National Council, which was established according to a motion moved to Parliament by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, was chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena last evening, the Department of Communications of the Parliament reported.

The two sub-committees were decided to be appointed to determine the general priorities of the Parliament in relation to the formulation of short-, medium- and long-term national policies and to reach an agreement on the short and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

Accordingly, Minister Naseer Ahmed, MPs Pavitra Vanniarachchi, Sagara Kariyawasam, Vajira Abeywardena, Asanka Navaratne, Mano Ganesan, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Ali Sabri Rahim, Palani Digambaram, Rauff Hakeem, Namal Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando and A.L.M. Ataullah have been appointed to the sub-committee for identification of priorities in short-, medium- and long-term national policy formulation.

Further, Ministers Tiran Alles and Naseer Ahmed, State Minister Sisira Jayakody, MPs Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, Vajira Abeywardena, Asanka Navaratne, Rishad Bathiudeen, Palani Digambaram, Patali Champika Ranawaka, M. Rameswaran, Mano Ganesan and A.L.M. Ataullah have been appointed as the members of the sub-committee for identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

It has also been decided to hold a meeting between the two sub-committees today (Oct 07), said the Department of Communications of the parliament.

The National Council meets under the chairmanship of the Speaker and the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, the Chief Government Whip, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Opposition Whip are its members. In addition, the National Council also consists of MPs representing Parliament from recognized political parties.

Meanwhile, the Department of Communications of Parliament stated that a special political party meeting of parliament is scheduled to be held this evening under the chairmanship of the Speaker.