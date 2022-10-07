SC grants leave to proceed with two petitions filed over economic crisis

October 7, 2022   12:06 pm

The Supreme Court has granted leave to proceed with the two fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and several others over the current economic crisis in the country.

The judge bench also called for a report from the Auditor General on the failure to maintain the Sri Lankan Rupee at 203 against the US Dollar and the failure to duly seek the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The FR petitions in question seek an immediate investigation against those responsible for the ongoing economic crisis in the country and appropriate legal action against them.

