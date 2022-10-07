Broadcasters Guild writes to Minister over proposed Broadcasting Authority Act

October 7, 2022   04:42 pm

The Broadcasters’ Guild of Sri Lanka warns that whilst the proposed Broadcasting Authority Act may be interpreted in to great good of the citizens of the country, the same may be used to curtail the media operations and would act as a draconian law.

In a letter to the Minister of Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena, the Broadcasters’ Guild said it has been widely spoken within the industry on a cabinet decision to introduce a Broadcasting Authority Act with the intention of governing electronic media in the country.

This intention was officially declared on a weekly cabinet decision briefing issued by the respective ministry, it said. 

“Whilst the idea may be interpreted in to great good of the citizens of the country, the same may be used to curtail the media operations, and would act as a draconian law where one of the prime rights of the people — “right to information” would be seriously curtailed.” 

Such hidden agendas were exposed a few times within the last few years, and the industry managed to avoid all those cynical moves of suppression by fighting together or through the justice system, the letter said. 

“Therefore, we as the industry have a natural tendency to look at such moves in a suspicious manner.” 

With the lessons learned before, the Broadcasters Guild said it would like to have a discussion with the Minister of Media immediately to clarify everything the industry is concerned about the said motive. 

