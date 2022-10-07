Soft liquor licences issued to SLTDA-registered establishments

Soft liquor licences issued to SLTDA-registered establishments

October 7, 2022   06:08 pm

Commissioner General of the Excise Department, M.J. Gunasiri says that the obstacles to the tourism industry need to be removed in order to increase the dollar income of the country.

The strict restrictions in the licensing system for alcohol also have a strong impact on the tourism industry, he mentioned further.

Meanwhile, soft liquor permits were issued to the tourist hotels registered with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), today (Oct 07).

Joining the event, the Excise Commissioner General further stated that the current liquor license system is composed of strict restrictions, adding that it was very difficult for some people to obtain the permits.

“No matter how much earning dollars from the tourism industry is taken up for discussion, if the necessary facilities are not provided, it will only be limited to the talks.”

