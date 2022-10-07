State Minister on competitive exams for young public servants

State Minister on competitive exams for young public servants

October 7, 2022   06:30 pm

State Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that the government institutions which provide major contributions to state revenues are facing a huge shortage of officials.

A competitive examination will be conducted for the young employees who are currently serving in jobs in the public service which do not match their skills, since it is not possible to make new recruitments at present, the lawmaker stated further.

Joining Ada Derana “Big Focus” program, the minister also emphasized that even the Customs and the Excise Department experience a massive shortage of employees.

“We can’t hire hundreds of officers at the moment. I suggested conducting a good competitive examination and to select the talented young people in a transparent manner.”

A large number of graduates in the country are working in services that are unsuitable for their skills due to urgent recruitments, he claimed.

Minister Siyambalapitiya further mentioned that they are working to make the recruitments with no prejudice to the existing officers and or their promotions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2022 A/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams postponedc

2022 A/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams postponedc

2022 A/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams postponedc

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Historical paintings at temple going to rack and ruin after Archaeology Dept begins preservation

Historical paintings at temple going to rack and ruin after Archaeology Dept begins preservation

Kabir slams appointing ruling party MP as COPE chairman

Kabir slams appointing ruling party MP as COPE chairman

Parliament heated up as Anupa claims Harsha exceeded mandate as COPF chair

Parliament heated up as Anupa claims Harsha exceeded mandate as COPF chair

Inmate critically injured after falling into hot water cauldron dies

Inmate critically injured after falling into hot water cauldron dies

'Manudam Mehewara' continues relief distribution for crisis-hit people

'Manudam Mehewara' continues relief distribution for crisis-hit people

Sapugaskanda refinery to remain closed due to forex shortage

Sapugaskanda refinery to remain closed due to forex shortage