2022 A/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams postponed

October 7, 2022   07:12 pm

The dates of the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination and the Grade 05 Scholarship exams for the year 2022 have been pushed back, the Department of Examinations announced.

Accordingly, the Grade 05 Scholarship exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the A/L exam will commence on January 23, 2023, and will continue until February 17, 2023, according to the Examinations Department.

The A/L and Grade 05 Scholarship exams were initially scheduled to be held on December -4, 2022 and December 05, 2022, respectively.

However, a decision was taken to postpone the two exams after taking into consideration the appeals made by the students and public representatives.

