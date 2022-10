The stretch of Kelani Valley railway line from Kosgama to Avissawella remains closed from 8.30 p.m. last night (Oct 07), the Department of Railways says.

Accordingly, this part of the railway line will be temporarily out of operations until 6.00 a.m. on October 10 (Monday) due to repair work of a bridge.

The trains operating on the Kelani Valley from Colombo Fort will terminate at Kosgama railway station.