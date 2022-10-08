Uttara Devi intercity express train derails

Uttara Devi intercity express train derailed today (Oct. 08) while it was en route to Colombo from Kankesanturai.

The derailment happened between Thambuththegama and Senarathgama railway stations.

Owing to the situation, train services on the Northern Line have been disrupted.

Meanwhile, trains heading towards Colombo Fort railway station on the Main Line and Coastal Line were delayed earlier today due to a malfunction in the signal system.

The Department of Railways said efforts are underway to rectify the situation.

Further, it is reported that the stretch of Kelani Valley railway line from Kosgama to Avissawella remains closed from 8.30 p.m. last night (Oct 07), the Department of Railways says.

Accordingly, this part of the railway line will be temporarily out of operations until 6.00 a.m. on October 10 (Monday) due to repair work of a bridge.

The trains operating on the Kelani Valley from Colombo Fort will terminate at Kosgama railway station.