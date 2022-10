Aeroflot, Russia’s state-owned airline, will resume flights from Moscow to Sri Lanka with effect from tomorrow (October 09).

“Starting from October, Aeroflot will resume regular flights to Colombo, Bangkok, and Goa. Flights will be operated on Airbus A330 aircraft,” the airline had said earlier in a statement.

From October 09, the airline will resume Colombo flights, which will initially operate twice a week.