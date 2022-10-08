Six suspects arrested over Minuwangoda triple homicide remanded

Six suspects arrested over Minuwangoda triple homicide remanded

October 8, 2022   04:25 pm

The six suspects arrested in connection with the triple homicide in Minuwangoda have been remanded until October 21.

The suspects were produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court earlier today (Oct. 08).

Three of the same family – the father (51) and two sons aged 23 and 24 years – were shot dead in the area of Gamangedara in Minuwangoda at around 7.00 a.m. on Oct. 06.

Police have uncovered that the suspects involved in the triple homicide had arrived in a motorcycle and a car and used a T-56 firearm.

It was revealed that the deceased individuals had been released on bail a few months ago, after being imprisoned on murder charges.

The initial investigations uncovered the motive behind the triple murders to be a dispute that had taken place over kite several years ago.

As per reports, a total of 07 murders have been committed in connection with the relevant incident.

Initially, a father and his son were reported to have been killed over the said kite-related incident back in August 2017.

It is reported that the police had arrested another father-son duo in connection with the aforementioned murder, and one of the two arrestees was later shot dead in August 2018.

Later, a youth, who was the main accused of this murder, was killed in July 2021. The three victims, who were shot dead on Oct. 06, had been reportedly accused of this execution.

