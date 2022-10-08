PUCSL announces electricity tariff relief for religious places

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says electricity tariff relief will be provided to religious places.

According to PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake, religious places that utilize over 180 units would be brought under the General Purpose category.

Thereby, the tariff applicable for religious places would be Rs. 32.00 per unit with effect from August 10, 2022, the PUCSL chairman added.

Following the electricity tariff revision in August, Rs. 65.00 per unit had been stipulated for religious places that utilize over 180 units. However, the PUCSL, after taking into account the appeals made by religious leaders, decided to revise the rate to Rs. 32,00.

This will slash the electricity bill of religious places with a consumption of more than 180 units by more than half, according to the PUCSL chairman.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Co. Pvt. Ltd. (LECO) have been informed about the matter, he added.