Mahinda pledges support for President Ranil

Mahinda pledges support for President Ranil

October 8, 2022   06:34 pm

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says he will extend his support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He made these remarks addressing a public rally in Kalutara earlier today (Oct. 08).

The rally titled “Let’s Rise Together from Kalutara”, organized by SLPP MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, was held at his coordination office.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and many other ruling party MPs were seen at this rally.

Speaking further, Rajapaksa said the SLPP would support President Wickremesinghe as he is now on the right path.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

New COPE members probe controversial coal tender

New COPE members probe controversial coal tender

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly install solar panels at rural schools

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly install solar panels at rural schools

Another phase of series of seminars for Grade 5 Scholarship exam

Another phase of series of seminars for Grade 5 Scholarship exam

Restaurant owned by notorious drug dealer raided

Restaurant owned by notorious drug dealer raided

Mahinda joins SLPP rally in Kalutara

Mahinda joins SLPP rally in Kalutara