Mahinda pledges support for President Ranil

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says he will extend his support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He made these remarks addressing a public rally in Kalutara earlier today (Oct. 08).

The rally titled “Let’s Rise Together from Kalutara”, organized by SLPP MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, was held at his coordination office.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and many other ruling party MPs were seen at this rally.

Speaking further, Rajapaksa said the SLPP would support President Wickremesinghe as he is now on the right path.