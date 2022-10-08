India intercepts Sri Lanka-bound boat carrying large heroin consignment

A Sri Lanka-bound Iranian fishing vessel carrying nearly 200kg of heroin has been intercepted in a joint operation conducted by India’s Narcotics Control Unit (NCB) and the Navy off Kochi coast.

According to Indian media, the contraband is worth nearly INR 1,200 crore.

Along with the heroin consignment, six Iranian crew members have also been arrested under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, the NCB’s Deputy Director General of Operations S.K. Singh said speaking to reporters.

It is reported that the arrestees hail from Konarak area of Iran.

According to Singh, a Pakistani vessel had initially carried this heroin consignment, which was originally sourced from Afghanistan, and transferred it to an Iranian boat mid-sea.

The contraband was destined for Sri Lanka and a part of it was meant for India, he added.

Singh was quoted by Indian media as saying that the heroin consignment had been supplied by Hadi Salim network based in Pakistan, which supplies heroin, charas and methamphetamine to India and other countries in the Indian Ocean.

The suspects made an attempt to escape by jumping into the sea. They had also tried to dump the heroin consignment into water, Singh added.

Speaking further, Singh said that any links to terrorists have not been found as of yet.

