The birthday of the Prophet Muhammad who is venerated by the Sri Lankan Muslims as well as the Muslim brethren around the world is celebrated today (09).

In his message on the occasion of the festival, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said it is his belief that doctrine of Prophet Muhammad as the religious leader of the Islamic devotees around the world will help to alleviate the situation in the society today more than ever before.

To live with the qualities that Prophet Muhammad preached and deal with others with a sense of understanding is a tribute to him rather than attempting to overcome them, he said.

“The coming of the Prophet Muhammad and his vision signified the protection of the entire human community as well as their respect. By molding one’s life in accordance with the teaching of Prophet Muhammad, one can achieve success not only spiritually but also socially.”

“I wish that the birthday of Prophet Muhammad who was also called Al-Amin or ‘the trusted one’ will lead to spiritual and social progress and peace of all the nations including the Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslim brethren around the world,” he said.