Woman arrested over murder of father-son duo, 31 years later

Woman arrested over murder of father-son duo, 31 years later

October 9, 2022   10:05 am

Police said that a 64-year-old woman has been arrested by officers of the Western Province (south) crimes division, in connection with the murders of a father and his son nearly 31 years ago. 

Police said the arrested woman is the wife of the suspect arrested on September 29 in connection with the same murders. 

The murder victims in question are 47-year-old Karunarathnalage Raja and his 21-year-old son, Karunarathnalage Ranjith Kumara.

The father had been murdered inside a house located at Mendis Mawatha in Moratuwa while the son had been murdered near the Bolgoda River at Dampe, Piliyandala.

The killings were carried out in order to acquire the land of 12 perches, where the house at Mendis Mawatha in Moratuwa in located, which belonged to the deceased.

The two suspects had been arrested, nearly 31 years after the murders, following investigations by a team of officers of the Western Province (south) crimes division following a written complaint made by the wife of the second son of the slain Karunarathnalage Raja to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The arrested woman is to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today (09).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Today is Vap Full Moon Poya Day...

Today is Vap Full Moon Poya Day...

Sri Lankan medal winners at 8th World Carrom Championship return to island

Sri Lankan medal winners at 8th World Carrom Championship return to island

Harshana Rajakaruna on how Basil is still controlling the SLPP

Harshana Rajakaruna on how Basil is still controlling the SLPP

The people want an election - Sajith Premadasa

The people want an election - Sajith Premadasa

Sri Lanka should communicate human rights action plan - Prof. Mahanamahewa (English)

Sri Lanka should communicate human rights action plan - Prof. Mahanamahewa (English)

Namal to chair National Council sub-committee on policy formulation (English)

Namal to chair National Council sub-committee on policy formulation (English)

COPE committee to look into coal tender (English)

COPE committee to look into coal tender (English)