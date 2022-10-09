Woman arrested over murder of father-son duo, 31 years later

Police said that a 64-year-old woman has been arrested by officers of the Western Province (south) crimes division, in connection with the murders of a father and his son nearly 31 years ago.

Police said the arrested woman is the wife of the suspect arrested on September 29 in connection with the same murders.

The murder victims in question are 47-year-old Karunarathnalage Raja and his 21-year-old son, Karunarathnalage Ranjith Kumara.

The father had been murdered inside a house located at Mendis Mawatha in Moratuwa while the son had been murdered near the Bolgoda River at Dampe, Piliyandala.

The killings were carried out in order to acquire the land of 12 perches, where the house at Mendis Mawatha in Moratuwa in located, which belonged to the deceased.

The two suspects had been arrested, nearly 31 years after the murders, following investigations by a team of officers of the Western Province (south) crimes division following a written complaint made by the wife of the second son of the slain Karunarathnalage Raja to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The arrested woman is to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today (09).