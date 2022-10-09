Rs. 16 billion in organic fertilizer subsidies allocated for paddy farmers

The Sri Lankan government has allocated 16 billion Sri Lankan rupees (43.59 million U.S. dollars) in organic fertilizer subsidies for paddy farmers in the coming farming season, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The government will take steps to provide high-quality organic fertilizers for the farmers, he was quoted as saying by media.

The media report said the minister also urged related authorities to create quality standards of organic fertilizers which are still absent in the South Asian country.

Sri Lanka’s agriculture department has recommended a 30 percent share of organic fertilizers in farmers’ use of fertilizers for rice cultivation in the 2022/23 season, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies