Rs. 16 billion in organic fertilizer subsidies allocated for paddy farmers

Rs. 16 billion in organic fertilizer subsidies allocated for paddy farmers

October 9, 2022   10:24 am

The Sri Lankan government has allocated 16 billion Sri Lankan rupees (43.59 million U.S. dollars) in organic fertilizer subsidies for paddy farmers in the coming farming season, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The government will take steps to provide high-quality organic fertilizers for the farmers, he was quoted as saying by media.

The media report said the minister also urged related authorities to create quality standards of organic fertilizers which are still absent in the South Asian country.

Sri Lanka’s agriculture department has recommended a 30 percent share of organic fertilizers in farmers’ use of fertilizers for rice cultivation in the 2022/23 season, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Today is Vap Full Moon Poya Day...

Today is Vap Full Moon Poya Day...

Sri Lankan medal winners at 8th World Carrom Championship return to island

Sri Lankan medal winners at 8th World Carrom Championship return to island

Harshana Rajakaruna on how Basil is still controlling the SLPP

Harshana Rajakaruna on how Basil is still controlling the SLPP

The people want an election - Sajith Premadasa

The people want an election - Sajith Premadasa

Sri Lanka should communicate human rights action plan - Prof. Mahanamahewa (English)

Sri Lanka should communicate human rights action plan - Prof. Mahanamahewa (English)

Namal to chair National Council sub-committee on policy formulation (English)

Namal to chair National Council sub-committee on policy formulation (English)

COPE committee to look into coal tender (English)

COPE committee to look into coal tender (English)