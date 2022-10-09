Sub-Inspector killed as motorcycles collide head-on

October 9, 2022   01:36 pm

A police officer has been killed while three others including another police officer have been hospitalized with injuries following a head-on collision involving two motorcycles in front of the Moragalla tourist police station in Beruwala this morning (09).

The deceased is identified as Sub-Inspector Chathuranga Kasthuriarachchi, who was serving as the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Anti-Corruption Division of Beruwala Police.

He had been traveling on a motorcycle along with a police constable when they had collided head-on with another motorcycle arriving from the opposite direction. 

All four of them were rushed to the Kalutara Nagoda Hospital in critical condition while the Sub-Inspector had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

Police also said that motorcycles were seriously damaged in the collision. 

Beruwala Police are conducting an investigation.

