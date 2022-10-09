Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Kurunegala district.

Heavy showers about 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas, it said issuing an ‘Amber’ advisory.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.