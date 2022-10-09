Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

October 9, 2022   03:40 pm

The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Kurunegala district. 

Heavy showers about 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas, it said issuing an ‘Amber’ advisory.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dairy farmers in Seethawaka facing hardships due to rising costs

Dairy farmers in Seethawaka facing hardships due to rising costs

Dairy farmers in Seethawaka facing hardships due to rising costs

Katina Cheewara Pooja month begins from today

Katina Cheewara Pooja month begins from today

Sub-Inspector killed as motorcycles collide head-on

Sub-Inspector killed as motorcycles collide head-on

Parents taking care of differently abled son amidst severe economic hardships

Parents taking care of differently abled son amidst severe economic hardships

Import cost of machinery and building materials go down

Import cost of machinery and building materials go down

Muslims celebrate Milad Un-Nabi festival today

Muslims celebrate Milad Un-Nabi festival today

Sri Lankan players return after success at World Carrom Championship

Sri Lankan players return after success at World Carrom Championship

We will definitely win any election held - Sajith Premadasa

We will definitely win any election held - Sajith Premadasa