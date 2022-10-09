President plans to halve number of LG members before next election

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he intends to reduce the number of council members for local government bodies from 8,000 to 4,000, prior to the next election.

He said that he also intends to implement the Jana Sabha programme, the President’s Media Division said.

Pointing out that the main cause of political corruption is the preference system, President Wickremesinghe emphasized that a non-preference list system or a mixed election system should be adopted immediately and restrictions should be imposed by the electoral law.