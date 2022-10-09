Maithripala unsure whether more SLFPers will take minister posts

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that he does not know if there are any other members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) expecting to be sworn in as cabinet ministers in the future.

The former president said this while speaking to the media after visiting Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy today (09).

Asked whether he expects more party members to take up minister posts, the SLFP chairman said:

“I don’t know. Some of our members left. I can’t say if there are others. We will of course not accept ministerial positions.”

“We proposed an all-party government. An all-party government was not established. If an all-party government is established, it will receive international support and aid, and loans. But those in the ruling party itself did not agree to an all-party government. In that situation, as a party we cannot officially join the ruling party. But we support the decisions taken by the government to solve the serious burning issues of the country, in the decisions taken for the sake of the public.”

Asked as to how he sees the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) starting a new journey from Kalutara yesterday, he said: “It’s just a little joke. That’s all I have to say. It’s just an artificial job.”