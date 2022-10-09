Several arrested during Aragalaya commemoration at Galle Face

Several arrested during Aragalaya commemoration at Galle Face

October 9, 2022   07:36 pm

Several persons were reportedly arrested during an ‘Aragalaya’ commemoration event and a protest held the Galle Face Green in Colombo today (09).

The police had proceeded to remove the people who had gathered at Galle Face grounds at around 5.45 pm to commemorate the people who had lost their lives due to various reasons while being involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement while a protest was also held at the location.

Ada Derana reporter said that several people also arrested during the event.

When the commemoration event had started, the police had informed them through loudspeakers to vacate the area. However, as the protesters did not comply, a heated situation arose between them and the police, he said.

Then the police and riot squads worked to disperse the crowd gathered at the location, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Assurance given in writing on electricity tariff relief for religious places

Assurance given in writing on electricity tariff relief for religious places

Assurance given in writing on electricity tariff relief for religious places

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.03

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.03

More details of massive frauds allegedly committed by Thilini Priyamali revealed

More details of massive frauds allegedly committed by Thilini Priyamali revealed

SLPP controlled by Basil who is not even in the country  Harshana

SLPP controlled by Basil who is not even in the country  Harshana

Tense situation during 'Aragalaya' commemoration event at Galle Face

Tense situation during 'Aragalaya' commemoration event at Galle Face

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Dairy farmers in Seethawaka facing hardships due to rising costs

Dairy farmers in Seethawaka facing hardships due to rising costs