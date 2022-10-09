Several arrested during Aragalaya commemoration at Galle Face

Several persons were reportedly arrested during an ‘Aragalaya’ commemoration event and a protest held the Galle Face Green in Colombo today (09).

The police had proceeded to remove the people who had gathered at Galle Face grounds at around 5.45 pm to commemorate the people who had lost their lives due to various reasons while being involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement while a protest was also held at the location.

Ada Derana reporter said that several people also arrested during the event.

When the commemoration event had started, the police had informed them through loudspeakers to vacate the area. However, as the protesters did not comply, a heated situation arose between them and the police, he said.

Then the police and riot squads worked to disperse the crowd gathered at the location, he said.