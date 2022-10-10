Woman killed, 6 injured in crash on expressway

A woman was killed while another 6 persons have bene injured and hospitalized following an accident on the Outer Circular Highway in the Athurugiriya area.

Police said that a van traveling from Galle towards Athurugiriya had collided with a jeep traveling in the same direction on the expressway section from Kottawa to Kerawalapitiya.

The driver of the jeep, a passenger and five females who were traveling in the van had been admitted to the Homagama Hospital following the collision while one of the females had succumbed to injuries.

The deceased is a 57-year-old resident of Malabe area.

Athurugiriya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.