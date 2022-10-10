Presidential Commission to meet relatives of missing persons in Batticaloa District

Presidential Commission to meet relatives of missing persons in Batticaloa District

October 10, 2022   10:36 am

The members of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to evaluate the decisions of previous commissions and committees and to take further action are scheduled to meet the relatives of the missing persons in Batticaloa District.

Accordingly, the meetings will be held at the Batticaloa District Secretariat from October 21 to October 23, said a spokesperson of the Presidential Commission.

It is reported that the meetings have been arranged in order to discuss the solutions given by the previous commissions and committees for the issues of the relatives of the missing persons in the Batticaloa District during the war.

Earlier, the members of the relevant Presidential Commission held discussions with the relatives of missing persons in the Northern Province. They are also expected to meet with the relatives of the missing persons in the Mullaitivu District.

Meanwhile, the South African Ambassador to Sri Lanka is scheduled to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to evaluate the decisions of previous commissions and committees on October 12.

The ambassador is scheduled to make statements before the Presidential Commission regarding the missing persons in Sri Lanka, human rights violations, the legal system of South Africa and the actions taken by them regarding the matter in South Africa.

