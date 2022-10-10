372 officers & 7,127 other ranks promoted on 73rd Army Anniversary

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence and Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Army, attaching significance to the 73rd Army Anniversary Day (October 10) has promoted a total of 372 Officers of the Sri Lanka Army (Regular and Volunteer Force) and a record 7127 Other Ranks of the Army (Regular Force and Volunteer Force and Extra Regimental Employment Basis) to their respective next rank.

Accordingly, 05 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 23 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 28 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 35 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 125 Captains to the rank of Major, 63 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 93 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) have been thus promoted in the Officers’ category.

In the category of Other Ranks, a total of 136 Warrant Officers-11 to the rank of Warrant Officer-1, 624 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-11, 911 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1250 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 2199 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 2007 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal (Regular Force, Volunteer Force and Extra Regimental Employment basis) have also been promoted.

Five Senior Brigadiers who have been elevated to the two-star Major General rank in the Army included Brigadier Senaka Kasthurimudali of Gemunu Watch, Commandant, Army Training School - Maduru Oya, Brigadier Ranjan Jayasekara of Sri Lanka Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Director, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Brigadier Janaka Priyadarshana of Mechanized Infantry Regiment, General Officer Commanding 66 Division, Brigadier Roshan Jayamanna of Gemunu Watch, General Officer Commanding 14 Division and Brigadier Janaka Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka Artillery attached to Regimental Centre.