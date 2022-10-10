Excise chief warns of drug distribution targeting school children

Commissioner General of Excise, M.J. Gunasiri says that drug distribution rackets aimed at school children are being carried out in many parts of the island.

He pointed out that the drug crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’ drug, is being spread across the country in a catastrophic nature at present.

Joining an event held in Gampaha, he further requested the children and also the parents not to “test” these drugs at any time since it is harder to refrain from such drugs once tried.

“A Facebook party was raided in the Gampola area of Kandy district over two weeks ago. It is sad to say that 14 and 15-year-old children were there unconscious after taking drugs. It explains how powerful the disaster is.”

“Earlier we used to talk about heroin but today we have to talk about many other types of drugs”, he added.



The Commissioner General of Excise also urged the teachers to keep a careful lookout at their schools and students regarding the matter.