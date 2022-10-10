Sri Lanka delegation to attend IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Sri Lanka delegation to attend IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

October 10, 2022   02:00 pm

The 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) will get underway in Washington D.C. from today (10 October).

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana will represent Sri Lanka and the IMF/WB Annual Meetings scheduled for October 2022. 

In addition to attending the multilateral meetings, the delegation will hold crucial bilateral discussions with the IMF and the WB management and technical staff, as well as with officials of key nations. 

State Minister Semasinghe said that during the IMF/WB Annual Meetings, they intend to discuss regarding obtaining further international assistance with regard to the prevailing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. 

Further details of these discussions will be released in due course, statement said.

The 2022 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings will bring together stakeholders from around the globe to discuss the way forward for development and outline key actions to meet this moment. 

For the first time in more than two years, this year’s Annual Meetings will take place in person.

